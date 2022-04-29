Fry(i)day for MP;  Nowgong hottest in state at 46.2 deg/cel

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) It was Fry(i)day for Madhya Pradesh in true sense as temperature continued to soar intensifying heat wave conditions in the state during the day. Orange alert for severe heat wave has been sounded for 27 districts of the state for 24 hours . Blistering heat wave conditions swept through the state on Friday with Nowgong recorded 46.2 degree Celsius, highest in the state. Besides, 7 more cities --Satna, Khajuraho, Gwalior, Khargone, Khandwa, Rajgarh, and Damoh recorded either 45 or above 45 degree Celsius. Heat wave prevailed in nine districts in the state on Friday. Khajuraho, Nowgong, Damoh, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Gwalior and Datia were in the grip of severe heat wave.

According to the meteorological department, during the last 24 hours, heat wave occurred in many parts of west Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, heat wave conditions are expected to continue over Northwest and Central India as well as parts of East India. Heat wave is expected to continue over many parts of west Madhya Pradesh.

Orange alert has been issued for heat wave in 27 districts in Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours- These include Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Morena, Sheopur, Bhind, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Newari and others districts like Chhindwara, Raisen, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Khargone, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Badwani, and Umaria.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:21 PM IST