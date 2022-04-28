Bhopal: Brace for more power cuts as MPEB maintenance to continue till June 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) will carry on routine maintenance till June 10. The MPEB could not complete the routine maintenance scheduled before the onset of summer as the online classes of students were in progress, said the board officials.

At a time when the temperature is hovering around 45 degree Celsius, the scheduled power cut owing to maintenance will give a hard time to the consumers.

Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited, Bhopal circle’s general manager Amrit Pal Singh said, “ Electricity maintenance was to begin at the onset of Summer but we could not carry it as per schedule as online classes of the students were in progress and cutting power supply them for maintenance was not appropriate. The maintenance is now in progress and the same will continue till June 10.” As the maintenance could not be taken up we have been receiving a number of complaints of power tripping, disruption in electricity supply, said Singh. The department teams have been pressed to address the issues at the earliest, he added.

Maintenance is carried on before onset of all the seasons - summer, monsoon and winter, MPEB officials. The electricity supply is cut for a short period for overhauling of transformers, repairing work and also trimming tree branches hanging over the main power supply line. Though the electricity department is required to inform consumers in advance about the scheduled power cut, the practice is hardly followed, thus affecting the daily routine of the consumers. Sometimes the power cut in the name of maintenance goes beyond the scheduled hours, thus leaving the people high and dry, specially during summers.

Fluctuation in voltage has also emerged as a major concern. At a time when still many MNCs are continuing with work from home, the frequent load shedding is giving a hard time to people working online.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:28 PM IST