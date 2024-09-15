FPJ Event: On-The-Spot Painting Competition Organized In Bhopal; Kids Paint Canvas With Imaginations

FPJ Event: On-The-Spot Painting Competition Organized In Bhopal; 100-Plus Kids Participate | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An On-the-Spot Painting Competition organised by the Free Press Journal at Bhopal's Sagar Premium Tower (SPT) Phase-I, Kolar Road on Sunday. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation by more than 100 children. The participants were divided into three groups: Group-I (4-7 years), Group-II (8-10 years) and Group-III (11-18 years). A winner and a runner-up were chosen for each group.

Vartika Khare and Chhavi Tungare were declared the winners and runners-up in Group-I. Akshita Gore bagged the first prize in Group-II whereas the second prize went to Samaira Verma. Surabhi and Hardik Singh were awarded the first and the second prizes respectively in the Group-III.

Vartika, a student of Class 3, drew a lady with a hat while Akshita Gore’s painting was themed on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. In her work, she depicted the different roles women play as friends, mothers, daughters and wives and the career options open to them. They can become engineers, artists, lawyers, teachers, pilots, doctors and soldiers. Surabhi painted child Lord Ganesha with his mother.

Gitanjali M. Pai’s painting was themed on Onam. She painted a Kathakali dancer, rangoli and boat race - all of which are part of Onam celebrations. The painting made by 11-year-old Yash Israni was divided into two parts - one read Ganpati Bappa Morya and the other, Eid Mubarak.

The participants were provided drawing sheets by the Free Press. They brought colouring material, including pastel colours, water colours, crayons and sketch pens, with them. The children were asked to choose their own topics for their paintings. They were given two hours to complete their work. With Ganesh Utsav underway, many of the children chose to theme their paintings on Lord Ganesha.

The paintings were judged by Nidhi Jain and Pranali Mishra. Prizes were presented to the winners and the runners-up whereas all the contestants received certificates of participation.

Avinash Tungare, the 80-year-old grandfather of Chhavi, praised the arrangements. He said that the children were very excited to get an opportunity to paint on a subject of their choice and some of them had reached the venue half-an-hour before the scheduled time.

Office bearers of the SPT society including, Shailesh Jain, Ranjan Tripathi Akshay Agrawal, Murli Pai, Rajeev Koshik, Vijendra Mishra, Sanjay Mishra, Dinesh Panigrahi and Vinit Pordar were present. Special thanks were given to Shailesh Jain and Ranjan Tripathi.