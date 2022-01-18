e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

FPJ-Ed: School teacher posts indecent pics in students' online group, suspended

The teacher, identified as Insaf Mohammed, is working in the government primary school at Kila Sheopur.
FP News Service
Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A school teacher was suspended for allegedly posting objectionable pictures in the WhatsApp group for online classes of students in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The teacher, identified as Insaf Mohammed, is working in the government primary school at Kila Sheopur.

He posted indecent and objectionable pictures in the WhatsApp group created for students, parents and teachers on Monday morning, said the order issued by District Education Officer (DEO) SK Solanki.

The teacher is suspended immediately for violation of the MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, it stated.

(With input from PTI)

