FPJ-Ed: School teacher posts indecent pics in students' online group, suspended

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A school teacher was suspended for allegedly posting objectionable pictures in the WhatsApp group for online classes of students in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The teacher, identified as Insaf Mohammed, is working in the government primary school at Kila Sheopur.

He posted indecent and objectionable pictures in the WhatsApp group created for students, parents and teachers on Monday morning, said the order issued by District Education Officer (DEO) SK Solanki.

The teacher is suspended immediately for violation of the MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, it stated.

(With input from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:53 AM IST