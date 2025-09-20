 Four Of Same Family Consume Poison In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur; Father, Son Die
All four were immediately taken to the district hospital, where the deaths of the father and younger son were confirmed.

Four Of Same Family Consume Poison Altogether In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur; Father, Son Die | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family consumed poison altogether in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, as reported by police on Saturday. 

The incident came to light from the Orchha police station after the family did not open their doors in the morning even after continuous knocking. 

According to information, the neighbours were the first to notice the incident. 

As the family did not open the door, the neighbours entered the house. On entering the house, they found the family had consumed a poisonous substance. 

All four were immediately taken to the district hospital, where the deaths of the father and younger son were confirmed.

The wife Nandini and the elder son Aadesh are still under medical care. 

According to authorities, the entire circumstances will be clearer once Nandini and Aadesh regain their consciousness.

Loan stress suspected to be the reason

According to the local villagers,  the previous day, representatives from a loan company had visited the family’s house and demanded their repayment. They also threatened to seize their land reportedly.

At present, police are investigating the matter to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Further details would get clear only after the two members of the family regain their consciousness.

