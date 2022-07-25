Former Ashta MLA dies, cremated in Khamkheda Jatra

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA of Ashta Vidhan Sabha Ranjit Singh Gunawan died on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. He was 81. He was cremated at Khamkheda Jatra on Sunday.

People from all walks of lives including those from nearby villages joined the funeral procession. Leaders of BJP and Congress also attended the funeral.

Ashta is a reserved seat for Scheduled Caste. Ranjit Singh was the MLA of Ashta for 4 times from 1993 to 1998, after that from 1998 to 2003, for two consecutive terms, after that from 2008 to 2013 and again from 2013 to 2018.

Ranjit Singh Gunwan was a native of village Khamkheda Jatra of Ashta tehsil. He started his political career with the post of Panch. After that, he was elected member of the district panchayat.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP BJP State President Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava, Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Dewas MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, MLA Raghunath Singh Malviya paid tributes on the death of Gunwan.