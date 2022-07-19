e-Paper Get App

Ashta: One killed, two injured in stabbing incident

Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family were seriously injured in a stabbing incident on Sunday night in Ashta Nagar's ward number 15 Indra Colony. One of the injured, Balram, died during treatment, said police.

As soon as the information was received, sub-inspector of police CL Raikwal reached the spot along with the police force. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital.

The injured father told the police that his son Balram had gone to the drug store in the colony to take medicine when another youth from the same colony assaulted him, following which he went there to inquire about the reason behind the assault. Then the accused attacked him, his wife and his son with a knife.

The victims were recognised as Kunjilal, son Balram, and mother Parvati Bai.

Police have taken the accused into custody. Naib tehsildar Atul Sharma reached the civil hospital after getting the information about the incident.

