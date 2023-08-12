For You: Indo-Chinese Paratha Stuffed With Noodles | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shop near Mahaveer Road has so many varieties of parathas to offer, which are healthy and good alternatives over unhealthy option.

Scores of stuffed parathas are available with flavour of fenugreek leaves, cheese, corn, paneer et al. And now a combination of Indo-Chinese paratha stuffed with noodles is available in the city, liked by children and youths alike.

On Offer

Chocolate paratha, rabri paratha, beetroot paratha, tomato and onion paratha, Schezwan paratha, Amritsari paratha, toofani paratha, pizza paratha.

Takes 10-15 Minutes

According to chef Jagmohan Singh, it takes 10-15 minutes to prepare parathas. They serve parathas with curd and pickle. Mostly, people prefer to eat paneer paratha or corn cheese in all seasons, he added.

Methi Ke Parathe |

Tastes Like Home Made Parathas

A student of a government college Anjali Sharma said, “I live away from family and these parathas reminds me of my home. I love these stuffed parathas as they are healthy and tasty. The combination is rare.”

Better Than Pizza

Home maker Neetu Sharma said, “Though I don’t prefer to eat outside, this flavourful combination of parathas are worth eating. I prefer them as they are made of flour. One can eat the more often.”