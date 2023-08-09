MP Monsoon Update: Drizzle In Bhopal; No Possibility Of Heavy Rain In Entire MP, Similar Weather For 5 Days | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the first week of August, the clouds precipitated heavily in the eastern as well as western part of the state. In most of the districts of eastern part including Narsinghpur, Seoni, Jabalpur, it rained heavily for 3-4 consecutive days.

But for the last two days, the Madhya Pradesh skies have been clear in most parts of the state. Similar weather has been estimated to prevail throughout the week. Also, it only drizzled in Bhopal on Wednesday morning and it was cloudy in Ashoknagar as well.

Meteorologists say that there is no forecast of heavy rain anywhere in MP. Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that activation of the new system has been delayed this time. Due to which, rains are not witnessed currently. It will continue to rain only after the new system activates.

MP Weather In Next 24 Hours

Due to the non-active monsoon system, there is no forecast of heavy rain anywhere in the next 24 hours. There may be drizzle at some places. It will be cloudy in Bhopal.

Weather In Last 24 Hours

There has been a decrease in rain activity in Madhya Pradesh. It drizzled in Ujjain and Dhar. It was cloudy in Bhopal. Similar weather prevailed in many cities of the state including Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior. There was no heavy rain anywhere.

Decrement In Overall Rainfall

Due to stoppage of rains for the last two days, the overall rainfall figures have decreased in the state. Till Monday, the overall rainfall was 9% more. This figure reached 6% on Tuesday. There may be a further decrease in the figure on Wednesday.

East Madhya Pradesh has received 9% and western part received 4% more rains respectively. The state has received 21.80 inches of rain so far, whereas 22.91 inches of rain has already been received.

Districts With Highest Rainfall

Narsinghpur received maximum rainfall in the state. The rainfall figure here is more than 35 inches. Seoni-Mandla has received more than 32 inches of rain.

Indore, Jabalpur, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Dindori, Sagar, Shahdol, Narmadapuram and Raisen have received more than 28 inches of rain.

The rainfall figure has crossed 24 inches in Balaghat, Katni, Niwari, Panna, Umaria, Betul, Bhind, Dewas, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore and Vidisha.

Less rain in these districts

Satna, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Gwalior, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur and Morena have received less rainfall. Here the figure has not even touched 16 inches. (Rain from June 1 to August 8.)

Weather Of 5 Big Cities

Bhopal: It will be cloudy. There is no forecast of heavy or light rain.



Indore: The weather will be clear. There may be drizzle in some areas.

Gwalior: There is no forecast of rain. It will be cloudy.

Jabalpur: There is no rain alert. It may be sunny during the day.

Ujjain: Light drizzle may occur here. There is no chance of heavy rain.

