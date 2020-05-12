Flouring season for the cons in Bhopal, residents being duped amid lockdown

The cyber crime has seen a spurt in the lockdown where the criminals are using the lockdown as a pretention to take the victims into their confidence and dupe them.

A rise was seen in the number of complaints where the victims are duped by someone who either sought help in the lockdown or offered help. There have been 15 such complaints so far with the cyber cell where the hacker after trying to dupe identities by hacking the accounts of their friends or relatives and asked for monetary help citing the lockdown. The complainants said they did not doubt it as the account used for the fraud belonged to their known ones.

There have been several other complaints as well where the victims would be asked that their banks would relax their EMIs, and for that they have been asked to click a link. As they clicked the link, a screen sharing app was automatically generated and transactions were done using their passwords.

In another type of complaint, the victims have been asked that they should ensure their KYC is updated and for that they do not need to visit their banks.

As the victims would follow their instructions, they were asked to click on a link and automatically get duped as the link installs an app used by the accused to copy their passwords.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Cyber Cell Sandesh Jain says there have been over 15 complaints in each category. The residents are advised not to fall for any such fraud, he says.