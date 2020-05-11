Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan invites industrialists as partners, talks to investors

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has termed industry representatives as development partners of Madhya Pradesh. With their suggestions and cooperation, we have to create maximum employment opportunities by laying a network of industries in the state and strengthen the state’s economy once again.

Chouhan was holding a discussion with industry representatives of the country and abroad at a meeting of high-level consultative committee set up to attract investment in state through videoconference in Mantralaya on Sunday.

Suzuki from Tokyo and Marc from Lapp India from Singapore took part in the video conference. They lauded the industry policy and reforms in labour laws in MP.

Rajendra Gupta of Trident told that there are immense possibilities for setting up a Textile park in MP. Villagers and women will get special benefit from the textile industry. Ravi Jhunjhunwala of HEG thanked the CM for his continuous dialogue with the industry representatives.

He suggested that industries should be given rebate in the fixed charge of electricity. He emphasized on extending the period of repayment of loans given to industries from 9 to 12 months.

Oswal of Vardhaman Textiles suggested to reduce the electricity duty. He praised the reforms in labour laws and industry policy in the state. Vinod Agrawal of Volvo Eicher praised the single window system commissioned for different types of permissions.

Anurag Shrivastava of Netlink said that many facilities are being provided for new industries in the state, these rebates and concessions should also be given to the industries under operation now. Air cargo should be promoted and new Airlines must be invited.

Jitendra Gupta of Meenakshi Chemicals said that MSME must be provided with GST refund and interest subsidy. MSME representative Sandeep Kochhar said the proposed scheme of providing electricity to the industries at low rates was very useful. Archana Bhatnagar of Helide Chemicals lauded the labour reforms.