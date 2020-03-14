Floor test first, my address later: Governor Lalji Tandon to CM Kamal Nath

In a late night development, Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to go for floor test to prove his majority. It is said that the Governor has asked the CM to prove majority in the floor of the House at the start of the Budget session scheduled for Monday.

The Governor has refused to address the House before the floor test. Tandon’s decision is likely to compound woes of the Congress which has so far maintained that the floor test, as per norms, would be held after Governor’s address and tabling of budget.

The government had been insisting on division of votes on Governor’s address in a bid to buy time with the hope that rebel MLAs, barring the six ministers whose resignations have been accepted, would change their mind and return to the party fold.

Governor’s decision came after a BJP delegation led by ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan handed over a memorandum seeking floor test.

Half way in the current 228-member Assembly is 114. The BJP has 107 MLAs. The Congress which had 114 MLAs has been reduced to 108 after acceptance of resignation of six ministers. If resignations of all 22 rebel MLAs are accepted, the half way mark will come down to 104 and the Congress will be reduced to 92.