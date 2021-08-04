Flood situation in north Madhya Pradesh grim, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Gwalior Chambal region and said that camps had been prepared and arrangement of food had been ensured in relief camps. He said that the flood situation in north MP was grim.
He further said that flood affected people were being air-lifted to safety with help from Central government. Chouhan said that water level of Parvati started receding following respite in rain.
CM said that three teams of NDRF were already engaged in rescue work and two more teams were on the way. Four columns of Army and more than 70 teams of SDRF had also joined rescue operations. Four IAF helicopters were deployed in Gwalior and one in Shivpuri.
"In Gwalior's Pawaya Bhitarpur @BSF_India with the help of the administration, 24 people were rescued in the night, mostly children and women. Those who successfully carried out this operation even in dark and adverse conditions #BSF The jawans are to be congratulated," tweeted Chouhan in Hindi.
The Chief Minister said that he was continuously monitoring the flood situation in the state."I have discussed with Inspector General of Police (IG) Chambal, IG Gwalior, and the district administration of the flood-prone area on the phone," he said.
CM shares details
GWALIOR: 46 villages affected. 3,000 people shifted in 17 relief camps
DATIA: Army called in. 36 villages affected, 18 relief camps set up, 1,100 people rescued. A priest trapped in a temple rescued through motor boats. All main roads were closed. NH3 closed for security reasons.
SHIVPURI: 22 villages affected. Ratangarh bridge damaged. 801 people evacuated safely so far.
SHEOPUR: Jwalapur, Kherawat, Mewara and Jatkheda villages marooned. Water level is rising with every passing hour. High water level and damaged bridges have slowed down army’s rescue work.
Centre working with MP govt to assist flood affected people: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the flood situation and said that the Centre was working closely with the state government to assist those affected by the heavy rains. "The central government is working closely with the Madhya Pradesh government to assist those affected by heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of the state. I have spoken to CM @ChouhanShivraj and reviewed the situation. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," Modi tweeted.
No damage to Harsi Dam in Gwalior: Mishra
Home Minister Narottam Mishra, after visiting the flood affected Gwalior-Chambal region on Wednesday, brushed aside rumours regarding the Harsi Dam in Gwalior district that it got washed away due to heavy rainfall and floods. Talking about rescue operations in villages alongside Narmada, he said, "Rescue operations are underway. We have deployed Army and Air Force personnel in the affected region. The government will help in whatever it can."
Shah assures CM of all help
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and inquired about the situation regarding floods in some parts of the state and said that the Centre is providing full help to State for relief work. "Regarding the floods due to heavy rains and rise in water level of rivers in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, I have spoken with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and inquired about the situation. The state is being given full help for relief work by the Centre. In this difficult time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is standing with the people of the state," said Amit Shah in a tweet in Hindi.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)