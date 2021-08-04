Flood situation in north Madhya Pradesh grim, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Gwalior Chambal region and said that camps had been prepared and arrangement of food had been ensured in relief camps. He said that the flood situation in north MP was grim.

He further said that flood affected people were being air-lifted to safety with help from Central government. Chouhan said that water level of Parvati started receding following respite in rain.

CM said that three teams of NDRF were already engaged in rescue work and two more teams were on the way. Four columns of Army and more than 70 teams of SDRF had also joined rescue operations. Four IAF helicopters were deployed in Gwalior and one in Shivpuri.

"In Gwalior's Pawaya Bhitarpur @BSF_India with the help of the administration, 24 people were rescued in the night, mostly children and women. Those who successfully carried out this operation even in dark and adverse conditions #BSF The jawans are to be congratulated," tweeted Chouhan in Hindi.

The Chief Minister said that he was continuously monitoring the flood situation in the state."I have discussed with Inspector General of Police (IG) Chambal, IG Gwalior, and the district administration of the flood-prone area on the phone," he said.





