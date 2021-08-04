Watch: Home Minister Narottam Mishra airlifted during flood relief rescue operation in Datia

Notably, Narottam Mishra reached the flood-affected Kotra village in Datia wearing a life jacket in the motorboat of NDRF. When he saw few people trapped in a house, he himself went to the roof of the house, and a team of SDRF rescued them safely.

Later, due to a technical fault in his motorboat, he was not able to leave from there. The rescue team airlifted them through a helicopter.

Recently, Home Minister Narottam Mishra has been visiting the flood-affected areas in Datia and Dabra. He also took stock of the rising water level in the rivers of Datia.

He met the flood-affected people and gave necessary directions regarding the proper arrangement of their food and accommodation.