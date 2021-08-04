Watch: Home Minister Narottam Mishra airlifted during flood relief rescue operation in Datia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra was airlifted rescuing few people in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Panchayat Bhawan, Datia. He reached the flood-affected Kotra village in the motorboat of NDRF. He and SDRF rescued nine people trapped in a house.
A video of HM Narottam Mishra being rescued is becoming fiercely viral on social media.
Notably, Narottam Mishra reached the flood-affected Kotra village in Datia wearing a life jacket in the motorboat of NDRF. When he saw few people trapped in a house, he himself went to the roof of the house, and a team of SDRF rescued them safely.
Later, due to a technical fault in his motorboat, he was not able to leave from there. The rescue team airlifted them through a helicopter.
Recently, Home Minister Narottam Mishra has been visiting the flood-affected areas in Datia and Dabra. He also took stock of the rising water level in the rivers of Datia.
He met the flood-affected people and gave necessary directions regarding the proper arrangement of their food and accommodation.
