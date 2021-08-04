Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's aerial tour of flood-affected areas; assures victim of compensation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan did an aerial tour of the flood-affected districts. He assured all the flood-affected people of compensation.
Earlier, in a telephonic conversation, Amit Shah assured CM Chouhan of all possible help to Madhya Pradesh to deal with the situation.
After the severe floods in Gwalior Chambal region, the CM did and aerial inspection of flood affected villages of Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Gwalior area.
"The army and local administration are engaged in relief and rescue work in the flood-affected areas. About 3,000 people have been rescued so far, complete arrangements are being made for their food and water. Health facilities are being provided to those who need health facilities," said the CM. He also discussed the flood situation with the officers at the Gwalior airport.
It is worth mentioning that after the release of water from Madikheda Dam, the water level in Sindh river increased and Datia, Gwalior, Shivpuri district was flooded. Flood water washed away a bridge over Sindh river at Sewda in Datia district. The bridge connects Datia and Bhind district.