‘Fit India’ programme: Bhopal cycles 15 km across city for fitness

Bhopal: A 15-km-long Cyclathon was organised on Sunday by Bhopal Municipal Corporation under the ‘Fit India’ programme. The department of sports and youth welfare organised the event. The director-general of police, Vivek Johri, flagged off the marathon from the Lal Parade grounds at 7.30 am.

About 1,000 people rode around the city to promote fitness and health.

Director of sports Pawan Kumar Jain said cycling was not only beneficial for health, but was also helpful in freeing the environment from pollution. The Cyclathon was being organized in all the districts of the state, he added.

Fixed route

The participants followed a fixed route from the Lal Parade grounds via Kali Mandir, Moti Masjid, Hamidia Hospital, Lalghati Square and Rangmahal SWquare. The bicycle-marathon retired at the TT Nagar Stadium.

A cyclist from the Trialthon Academy, Aadhya Singh, was feted for riding the 15 kilometers the fastest and reaching the destination in the least amount of time. Sportspersons, coaches, administrative officials, staff and the public took part in the Cyclathon actively.