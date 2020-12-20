Madhya Pradesh: 42 budding photographers take part in group photo walk in Bhopal, theme was street photography

BHOPAL: About 42 budding photographers took part in the group photo walk organised by IG Group here on Sunday. The theme was street photography.

It was the first big group photo walk organised by the group after the lockdown. The walk began from Gauhar Mahal and passing through Iqbal Maidan, Moti Masjid, Chowk Bazar and Jama Masjid, it ended at the starting point.

Street photography specialist Hansal Verma hosted the event. Imparting tips, he said patience and observation are important in photography. “Higher aperture should be used. Aperture priority mode is the simplest and fastest mode for street photography. Photos should be candid,” Verma said.