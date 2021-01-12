First Covishield consignment likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday

Bhopal: First consignment of Covishield vaccines is likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday as the state gears up for the vaccination drive all set to commence from January 16.

The vaccines arriving in Bhopal will be transported to eight districts—Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha and three districts of Narmadapuram division—Hoshangabad, Betul and Harda. Around 4.16 lakh health care workers will be given shots in the first round of the first phase of vaccination. Later, frontline workers would be given the jab. In Bhopal, around 30,000 health workers will be given the shorts in the vaccination’s first phase which will begin on Saturday.

During the first phase, the first vaccine shot will be administered on January 16, 18, 20 and 23. Around 8000-10,000 health workers will be given shots per day. The second dose will be administered after 28 days.

The Covid vaccination drive will commence at 302 health centres, of which 80 are in the state capital. Entire preparations from cold chain management to logistics have been put in place to ensure administration of vaccines at 1,149 vaccination session sites, comprising district hospitals, community health centres, civil hospitals, primary health centres and selected private hospitals in the state. The capital city has 126 vaccination session sites. Hundred shots will be given at a vaccination session site.