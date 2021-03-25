‘FIR aapke dwar’ fizzles out, one complaint in 11 months in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The initiative of home department ‘FIR aapke dwar’ has failed to miserably in state capital as only one FIR was lodged during a span of 11 months. The scheme aimed at enabling people to file FIRs from their homes instead of visiting police stations. The first FIR in Bairasia police station is the only FIR lodged under the hyped scheme of government.
Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the home minister Narottam Mishra had introduced the scheme on May 1 last year on a pilot basis across 23 police stations under 11 divisions (both urban and rural) of the state. One police station in urban area and one in rural area, was chosen for the project. In Bhopal, Bairasia and Piplani police stations were chosen for the project.
Under the initiative, the police personnel were to visit homes of the victims to register First Information Report (FIR) instead the other way round. This would have saved people from coming to police stations during pandemic.
The first FIR under the scheme was lodged in Bairasia within a week of the launch of initiative. Eleven months have passed and not a single FIR has been lodged since then. In Piplani, not even a single FIR was lodged.During all this while, neither police department made any effort to promote the scheme nor people showed any interest . The senior police officials are clueless whether the scheme is still in place or not.
The scheme failed due to apathy of police department and lack of awareness among the residents. It seems that people in general do not want cops at their doorstep and are rather willing to visit police stations with their complaints. Besides, visiting police station also gives them an opportunity to meet senior officials which is not possible if one calls cops at doorstep to lodge FIR as senior officers sits at police station and do not visit home.
Police say that the complainants themselves never took initiative to call our first response vehicle (FRV) to lodge the FIR. They choose to come to police station to lodge complaint, say a cop in Bairasia police station. ADG Bhopal A Sai Manohar, says that the initiative was launched on pilot basis and we register FIRs whenever we receive a call. We have even a facility to register FIR out of the police station as well, but it depends upon the complainant where he wishes to get his FIR registered.
Complainant more keen to visit police station
The project failed in Bhopal as the complainants wish to personally visit the police station as they also want the printed copy of their FIR on the spot. Under the FIR aapke dwar’ , the cops in FRV only give a hand written copy and most of the complainants feel unsatisfied with it, says a cop. Police also say that upon reaching police stations, the complainants expect to meet senior officials including the SHO which is not possible if the FIR is lodged at their doorstep.
