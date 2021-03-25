‘FIR aapke dwar’ fizzles out, one complaint in 11 months in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The initiative of home department ‘FIR aapke dwar’ has failed to miserably in state capital as only one FIR was lodged during a span of 11 months. The scheme aimed at enabling people to file FIRs from their homes instead of visiting police stations. The first FIR in Bairasia police station is the only FIR lodged under the hyped scheme of government.

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the home minister Narottam Mishra had introduced the scheme on May 1 last year on a pilot basis across 23 police stations under 11 divisions (both urban and rural) of the state. One police station in urban area and one in rural area, was chosen for the project. In Bhopal, Bairasia and Piplani police stations were chosen for the project.

Under the initiative, the police personnel were to visit homes of the victims to register First Information Report (FIR) instead the other way round. This would have saved people from coming to police stations during pandemic.

The first FIR under the scheme was lodged in Bairasia within a week of the launch of initiative. Eleven months have passed and not a single FIR has been lodged since then. In Piplani, not even a single FIR was lodged.During all this while, neither police department made any effort to promote the scheme nor people showed any interest . The senior police officials are clueless whether the scheme is still in place or not.