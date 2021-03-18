Indore: IMC seals shops of covidiots, drive targets markets around Rajwada

Indore: With growing cases of COVID-19 infection in the city, Indore Municipal Corporation is tightening restrictions.

The corporation, which has been so far imposing fine on people found to be without face covering, on Wednesday started acting against shopkeepers doing business without wearing mask.

In the morning on Thursday, teams of IMC reached a busy markets and started sealing shops of shopkeepers found without face covering.

Additional municipal commissioner Virbhadra Singh said that the IMC has started drive to seal shops of negligent shopkeepers who are contributing to the growing cases of coronavirus infection.

“Face covering is a must for prevention from COVID-19 yet many shopkeepers are doing their business without wearing mask thereby putting themselves and others at risk of infection. We have started sealing shops of such negligent shopkeepers,” Singh said.

The IMC sealed two shops alongside Jail Road and two at shops near Rajwada Palace.

Singh said that many busy markets are located around Rajwada Place so they are targeting negligent shopkeepers there.

On Tuesday, IMC and police in a joint operation had slapped fine on as many as 3194 people found to be without face covering.

The number of Covid-19 cases reached two last two months high at 294 on Tuesday.