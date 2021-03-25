Madhya Pradesh: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, theaters, restaurants closed in Bhopal and Indore

BHOPAL: Restaurants, theaters and swimming pools have been closed down in the state capital from Thursday following the decision of the state government. The government placed new restrictions in Bhopal and Indore in the view of increasing corona cases. As per guidelines, lunch and dinners in restaurants have been totally banned while home delivery and take-away will continue.

Last year, amidst pandemic, the swimming pools were opened from March 15, restaurants from June 8 and movie theaters from October 16.

Meanwhile, the Bhopal Sweets and Namkeen Association has demanded permission to allow at least 20 people at a time for lunch and dinner at restaurants. They also sought permission to keep sweets shops and restaurants open till 10:00pm. Association said that there is no clarity in the order regarding closing timing of 10:00pm and amended timing by 8:00pm.

Besides, the administration also capped the number of attendees at weddings and other social gatherings. In the cities where more than 20 cases are being reported daily, and in the districts where the average new cases per week are more than 20, only 50 persons can attend a marriage ceremony and only 20 people can take part in the last rites.