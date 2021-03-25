Bhopal: Covidiots have thrown safety protocols out of the window

BHOPAL: Corona safety protocols and guidelines which were in place during the Pandemic in 2020, seem to have evaporated from the markets here.

The circles drawn in front of shops for buyers to maintain social distancing, ropes tied around the gates of shops to restrict entry of visitors and hand sanitisers have all disappeared from the scene as the virus has made an exit.

Even the scenes of people shaking hands and hugging each other in markets, unmasked to be precise, are common view.

Following the resurgence of the virus, the government had to impose Sunday lockdown and even night restrictions in most parts of the state.

The administration fined over 800 persons on Sunday for violation of lockdown but on other days, the figure shrunk to less than 100 the next day. The traders themselves are not wearing masks in almost all the markets and less than 100 persons were imposed fines in this regard.