Finding Nirva: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno Officers Seek Chopper

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unable to locate female Cheetah Nirva, Kuno National Park authorities have urged principal chief conservator of forest wildlife Aseem Shrivastava to arrange a helicopter. They plan to use the chopper to locate missing cheetah.

One of the officers of Kuno National Park said that field director Uttam Kumar Sharma sought helicopter to search for Nirva that had been missing for more than 20 days. Nirva, the last cheetah in the wild, is untraceable. The other Cheetahs in free range zone aka open jungle were caught and kept inside the enclosures. Total 14 cheetahs are in the enclosures and their health was being assessed.

The decision to put all cheetahs back into enclosure was taken after two cheetahs died of infection caused by radio collar.

