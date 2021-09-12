Fewer than 50% candidates take NEET in Bhopal

Bhopal: The National Testing Agency (NTA) organised the NEET-2021 exam for admission to medical colleges on Sunday at 35 centers in Bhopal amidst strict corona protocols. As many as 16,000 candidates had registered for the exam, but only 7,000-8,000 students turned up to take the test, informed the exam coordinator PK Pathak.

A Covid-19 isolation room and PPE kits were arranged at all the centers. There was, however, no covid-19 positive examinee in the city.

Though the examinations were to begin from 2 pm, the students reached the centres in the morning itself. They were instructed to arrive two hours ahead of the exam to ensure all covid-19 protocols are followed.

They were thermally screened and given masks ahead of their entrance.

Students were accompanied by their parents at the Kendriya Vidyalaya located at number 7 stop. They were asked to take off their jackets and layered clothing before allowing entrance.

The girls outside the KV were asked to remove their earrings, neck chains, finger rings and all sorts of jewellery too.

Even the label from the sanitizer bottles was also removed. There were circles made to ensure social distancing at the exam centres.

The admission to the center started at around 12.15 and the gate of the center was closed at 1.30. Students were only allowed to carry a transparent water bottle, admit card inside.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:14 PM IST