Family trouble: Is Jyotiraditya Scindia's entry lessening Yashodhara Raje's power in party?

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry in BJP has begun to show its impact on the family.
His aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been given less importance in portfolio allocation among senior BJP ministers. She has been given sports and youth welfare along with technical education. Other senior ministers of the BJP have been given more important departments than the ones allocated to her.
PWD has gone to former leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, urban administration to Bhupendra Singh, forest to Vijay Shah; and finance and commercial tax departments have been given to Jagdish Devda.
During previous BJP governments, Yashodhara had been the minister of industries but she was removed afterwards.
She wanted industries department during the ministry expansion this time but Scindia gave this department to his loyalist Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon.
After crossing over to BJP, Scindia has become the most important leader of his family in Gwalior-Chambal region.
Scindia has influence in many seats in this region. Therefore, the BJP may not require much support of Yashodhara.
By-polls will be held in 16 constituencies in the Gwalior-Chambal region. The BJP has already selected its candidates for these constituencies and Scindia has to take care of the election campaigning.
Since Scindia will lead the electioneering, Yashodhara may feel uneasy to work with him. If Sachin Pilot gets closer to BJP, it will be considered that Scindia has played an important role in it. Once Pilot gets closer to the BJP, the influence former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia in party will evaporate.
Against this backdrop, the nephew’s entry into BJP will weigh heavy on his aunts in MP and Rajasthan.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)