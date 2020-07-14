Family trouble: Is Jyotiraditya Scindia's entry lessening Yashodhara Raje's power in party?

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry in BJP has begun to show its impact on the family.

His aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been given less importance in portfolio allocation among senior BJP ministers. She has been given sports and youth welfare along with technical education. Other senior ministers of the BJP have been given more important departments than the ones allocated to her.

PWD has gone to former leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, urban administration to Bhupendra Singh, forest to Vijay Shah; and finance and commercial tax departments have been given to Jagdish Devda.

During previous BJP governments, Yashodhara had been the minister of industries but she was removed afterwards.

She wanted industries department during the ministry expansion this time but Scindia gave this department to his loyalist Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon.