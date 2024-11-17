Face To Face: ‘Ghar Ki Baiyon Ki Normal Delivery Hoti Hai, Unkne Malkino Ki Cesarean’, Says GMC Dean Dr Kavita N Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Kavita N Singh is a gynecologist-oncologist. She started cancer surgery of women in Hamidia Hospital. Gynecologist-oncologist is a rare combination in government sector.

In Bhopal, she has performed six women oncology surgeries during her six-month tenure at GMC. She is also WHO’s master trainer for earlier and accurate detection of cervical cancer and pre-invasive lesions of cervix. Free Press talked to her about cancer surgery and safe delivery in women.

Q: You have started cancer surgery of women in Hamidia Hospital

A: Basically, I am gynecologist-oncologist. Endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine sarcoma, vaginal cancer, vulvar cancer are common in women. I not only perform surgery but also train others because this kind of surgery is very complicated and it is being done in Hamidia Hospital in government sector in Madhya Pradesh.

Q: What is your view about caesarian delivery, which is more common than normal delivery?

A: Hamidia Hospital is tertiary health care centre, so complicated cases are referred. We do not have any option but to go for caesarean delivery to save life of women and their babies. But in general I can tell you that in government hospital, normal delivery cases are more than caesarean delivery.

Q: Lower middle class cannot bear medical expenses for cesarean delivery

A: In lower middle class family, women do more physical work at home like sweeping, cleaning floor, which widens pelvic ligaments facilitating normal delivery. Ghar ki baiyon ki normal delivery hoti hai, jabki unke malkino ki cesarean (Normal delivery is common in lower middle class families. In affluent class, women are hardly get involved in household physical work. So, they prefer caesarian delivery).

Q: Students often complain about depression leading to suicides at PG level. What is situation now?

A: We have started all-religion prayers before going to classes. It is very much effective for students. It addresses depression. I also started taking free view on Google sheets to know students feedback and pass on feedback to HoDs without disclosing name of students. These two techniques worked well and proved effective.

Q: Any other strategy in your mind for betterment of students at GMC?

A: We do not have cafeteria and playground for students. We are trying hard to have them on GMC campus. We have MBBS as well as nursing students, so there are must things.