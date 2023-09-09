 'Extremely Proud Moment For India': MP CM Chouhan On New Delhi Hosting G20 Summit
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday extended greetings to the foreign delegates coming to India to attend the G20 Summit, and said it is an extremely proud moment for India.  "It is an extremely proud moment for India. Today India, under the leadership of PM Modi, is presiding over the G20. On this occasion, I welcome all the Country heads and the guests with my heart..." said Chouhan.

He further mentioned that India was the nation that thousands of years ago gave the idea that 'The World Is One Family' in the form of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which is the theme of G20 today. "...The whole world is one family and this is the theme of G20...Today I am extremely happy and proud while saying that today PM Modi is leading the whole world..." said Chouhan.

He further said, "I have complete faith that this G20 summit will pave a new path for global welfare." India is hosting the G20 Leader'S Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10. The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

India aims to achieve the twin objectives of adding the African Union as a member of G20 and resolving disagreements about a joint statement related to the war in Ukraine at the Summit.

During the presidency, India has focused on various issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access. By leveraging its presidency, India is fostering collaborative solutions that benefit its own population and contribute to the broader global well-being. The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the U.A.E, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union and Singapore.

