'Happy To Be Here': US President Joe Biden As He Arrives In New Delhi For G20 Summit (Watch)

US President Joe Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday evening to participate in the G20 Summit.

He is expected to hold bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening at his Delhi residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Biden waved at the crowd after landing at the IGI Airport and was received by MoS General VK Singh. In a brief chat with General VK Singh, President Biden was seen saying, "I'm happy to be here."

Notably, this happens to be the first India visit of Joe Biden since he was elected US President in 2020.

Accompanying the U.S. President on Air Force One were U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon, and Director of Oval Office Operations Annie Tomasini.

The U.S. President is eagerly anticipating a productive G-20 Summit where he can champion various causes close to his heart, such as climate change and reforms within international institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

On his inaugural visit to India as the President of the United States, Biden will embrace the inclusion of the African Union as a G20 member, a move by India that has garnered support and applause from global leaders.

He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Friday.

During this meeting, the two leaders are expected to assess the progress made on the commitments made during Prime Minister Modi's official state visit to Washington in June.

Key topics likely to be addressed during the meeting may include discussions on Ukraine, critical and emerging technology, and the status of previously announced agreements, such as those involving drones with General Atomics and jet engines with General Electric.

