US President Joe Biden Heads For India For G-20 Summit (WATCH)

US President Joe Biden | AFP

Washington, DC: United States President Joe Biden on Thursday headed for the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in India. As the US President boarded the flight for India, Biden, on his social media account X, said, "I’m headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, on Thursday, Biden departed from Andrew’s air base on Air Force 1 for India to participate in the 18th G20 Summit at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The White House also said the same on its social media account, X. "President Biden is on his way to New Delhi to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit, where he’ll work with allies and partners to further strengthen the global economy," it said in a post on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Beginning Friday, Biden has a packed schedule for the three days. He will arrive in New Delhi on the same day. The US President is scheduled to participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, according to a White House press release.

On Saturday, Biden will participate in an official arrival and handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US President will then participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 1: “One Earth”.

Slated to take part in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 2: “One Family” of the G20

Later in the day, he is slated to take part in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 2: “One Family” of the G20. Biden will also participate in a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. His day will wrap with a dinner and cultural program with G20 Leaders.

On Sunday, the US President will visit the Raj Ghat Memorial along with other G20 Leaders.

Meanwhile today, the White House recalled the last year’s G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali and reshared the images of President Biden.

In the post, the White House shared some moments when Indonesia's leader and Biden had a word on the importance of the countries' relationship.

"The two leaders also discussed ways to continue working together to promote peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," the White House said in a post on X. The White House also shared the pictures of Biden and PM Modi and said, "President Biden met with Prime Minister Modi of India and President Widodo of Indonesia to reaffirm their shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)