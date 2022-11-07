Bhopal: Excise department conducts raid at private school; seizes huge amount of illicit liquor

Excise department officers with seized illicit liquor | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a raid conducted at the premises of a private school under the Bilkhria police station, the excise department officials have seized huge amount of illicit liquor stored in the school, said the officials, here on Monday.

District excise officer Rakesh Kurmi told Free Press that the team had conducted the raid in the early hours of Monday, at the school premises situated in Adampur Chawni area of Bilkhiria police station.

The department had got a tipoff that some people had stored illicit liquor in the premises and were selling it without any legal permission.

The officer added that the team has seized prepared liquor ready to sale and also some raw material which is used in preparing liquor.

The officer added that the raid is still underway and the details of the raid are yet to reach the headquarters. The excise officials have not taken help of the local police in conducting the raid.

