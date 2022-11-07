e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Monitory benefit to disabled for civil services

Bhopal: Monitory benefit to disabled for civil services

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government is giving monitory help to disabled candidates appearing in civil services as civil services promotion. Rs20,000 is given for preliminary examination while Rs 30,000 is given for main examination and Rs 20,000 is given for final test, according to officials. Candidates should be of 40% disability and domicile of Madhya Pradesh. The apex court has already on March 25,2022 permitted people with disabilities to apply for the Indian Police Service (IPS), DANIPS and the Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) provisionally as their preferences in the civil services and asked them to submit their application forms in this regard to the UPSC.

Read Also
Bhopal: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh on Nov 20
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Monitory benefit to disabled for civil services

Bhopal: Monitory benefit to disabled for civil services

MP: Bishop PC Singh’s wife siphoned off funds worth 72 lakhs; likely to be made suspect

MP: Bishop PC Singh’s wife siphoned off funds worth 72 lakhs; likely to be made suspect

Sagar: Indian Army personnel, 350 trainees from Bhutan, Sri Lanka visit ICCC

Sagar: Indian Army personnel, 350 trainees from Bhutan, Sri Lanka visit ICCC

Naramdapuram: Bandrabhan fair inaugurated

Naramdapuram: Bandrabhan fair inaugurated

Morena: Nodal officers tasked to bring farmers to agricultural fair

Morena: Nodal officers tasked to bring farmers to agricultural fair