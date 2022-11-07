Bhopal: Monitory benefit to disabled for civil services

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government is giving monitory help to disabled candidates appearing in civil services as civil services promotion. Rs20,000 is given for preliminary examination while Rs 30,000 is given for main examination and Rs 20,000 is given for final test, according to officials. Candidates should be of 40% disability and domicile of Madhya Pradesh. The apex court has already on March 25,2022 permitted people with disabilities to apply for the Indian Police Service (IPS), DANIPS and the Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) provisionally as their preferences in the civil services and asked them to submit their application forms in this regard to the UPSC.