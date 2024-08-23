EOW To Open Three New Offices In Narmadapuram, Shahdol & Chambal Divisions Amid Staff Crunch

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) will open three offices in Narmadapuram, Shahdol and Chambal divisions as a decision was taken by the state Cabinet. However, the EOW headquarters is facing staff shortage.

DG EOW, Ajay Sharma, said at present, seven offices are present in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa and in Gwalior. After the establishment of three more offices, the number will increase to 10.

He added that in normal scenario in every EOW office, at least 22 police personnel are required, including one SP (ASP rank officer), two DSPs, four inspectors, three AISs, head constables, constables, clerk and other staff. As soon as the government issues the notifications, the process of establishing offices will start, he added.

On the other hand, the EOW headquarters in Bhopal is facing a staff crunch, running with 60 per cent staff. In October 2022, as many as 25 inspector rank officers, having the charge of investigation officers (IOs), were transferred from the EOW and in return few of the transfers were made to EOW. Sources said around 80 IOs were in the agency against the required 130, but after the transfer of 25 IOs, the agency is working with half of its capacity. A good number of posts of DSPs are also vacant in the agency.