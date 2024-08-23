 EOW To Open Three New Offices In Narmadapuram, Shahdol & Chambal Divisions Amid Staff Crunch
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalEOW To Open Three New Offices In Narmadapuram, Shahdol & Chambal Divisions Amid Staff Crunch

EOW To Open Three New Offices In Narmadapuram, Shahdol & Chambal Divisions Amid Staff Crunch

After the establishment of three more offices, the number will increase to 10.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 12:31 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) will open three offices in Narmadapuram, Shahdol and Chambal divisions as a decision was taken by the state Cabinet. However, the EOW headquarters is facing staff shortage.

DG EOW, Ajay Sharma, said at present, seven offices are present in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa and in Gwalior. After the establishment of three more offices, the number will increase to 10.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar, Raisen Road & More; Check...
article-image

He added that in normal scenario in every EOW office, at least 22 police personnel are required, including one SP (ASP rank officer), two DSPs, four inspectors, three AISs, head constables, constables, clerk and other staff. As soon as the government issues the notifications, the process of establishing offices will start, he added.

On the other hand, the EOW headquarters in Bhopal is facing a staff crunch, running with 60 per cent staff. In October 2022, as many as 25 inspector rank officers, having the charge of investigation officers (IOs), were transferred from the EOW and in return few of the transfers were made to EOW. Sources said around 80 IOs were in the agency against the required 130, but after the transfer of 25 IOs, the agency is working with half of its capacity. A good number of posts of DSPs are also vacant in the agency.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Alfa Awards 2024 Honors 28 Pioneers In Medicine, Education, Social Work, And Business
Mumbai: Alfa Awards 2024 Honors 28 Pioneers In Medicine, Education, Social Work, And Business
Mumbai: BMC Seeks Public Feedback On 'Central Public Park' Project At Mahalaxmi Race Course
Mumbai: BMC Seeks Public Feedback On 'Central Public Park' Project At Mahalaxmi Race Course
Mumbai: Netherlands' Expertise Guides City's Battle Against Flooding And Rising Sea Levels At IMC Seminar
Mumbai: Netherlands' Expertise Guides City's Battle Against Flooding And Rising Sea Levels At IMC Seminar
Mumbai: Limited Turnout At 'Wear Your White' Peaceful Protest By Passenger Associations, Despite Calls For Improved Train Services
Mumbai: Limited Turnout At 'Wear Your White' Peaceful Protest By Passenger Associations, Despite Calls For Improved Train Services

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EOW To Open Three New Offices In Narmadapuram, Shahdol & Chambal Divisions Amid Staff Crunch

EOW To Open Three New Offices In Narmadapuram, Shahdol & Chambal Divisions Amid Staff Crunch

Bhopal: Shaheed Bhavan Rental Row One Month On, Minister’s Announcement Still Unrealised

Bhopal: Shaheed Bhavan Rental Row One Month On, Minister’s Announcement Still Unrealised

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Finish Narmada Mission Launched By Dave, Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Finish Narmada Mission Launched By Dave, Chouhan

Bhopal: Athletes Who Made MP Proud Still Await Govt Job Letters

Bhopal: Athletes Who Made MP Proud Still Await Govt Job Letters

Bhopal: Hamidia Hospital 1st In Country To Get NABH 5-Year Accreditation For 1820 Beds

Bhopal: Hamidia Hospital 1st In Country To Get NABH 5-Year Accreditation For 1820 Beds