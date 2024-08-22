Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar, Raisen Road & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on August 23 to facilitate essential PWD construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Area and Timings:

Area: Priyadarshini Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Guru Nanak Pura, and surrounding areas.

Time: 10:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Gulabi Nagar and surrounding areas.

Time: 11:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Patel Nagar, Raisen Road, and surrounding areas.

Time: 02:00 Pm to 04:00 Pm

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

