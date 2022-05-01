EOW Raid: MP Pollution Control Board junior scientist in Satna turns out to be crorepati

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : The Economic Offences Wing conducted a raid on a house of a junior scientist of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, posted in Satna and unearthed assets worth more than Rs 7 crore, which is disproportionate to his known sources of income. Sushil Kumar Mishra was recruited as a lab assistant in MPPCB and was promoted as junior scientist in 2020. He has earned about Rs 60 lakh as salary so far, however owns movable and immovable assets worth over 7 crore.

Superintendent of Police (EOW, Rewa) Virendra Kumar Jain told Free Press acting on a complaint, the agency conducted searches at the residence of Mishra at Maruti Nagar in Satna on Sunday morning.

MPPCB junior scientist Sushil Kumar Mishra | FP

"We have found Rs 30.30 lakh cash, jewellery worth Rs 8.18 lakh and 29 documents of land in and around Satna worth Rs 1.76 crore in the name of Mishra and kin. Besides, papers of immovable property Mishra owns in Bhopal were also recovered during the searches,” the officer said. The junior scientist holds 21 bank accounts, four insurance policies, said Jain. Documents related to the assets of Mishra's daughter-in-law Jyoti Mishra, who is a patwari (a revenue department employee) have also been found," Jain informed.

"Mishra also owns a two-storey building in Maruti Nagar, worth around Rs 37 lakh. A total of 35 land purchases and sale agreements cumulatively valued at Rs 3.82 crore as well as farmhouse spread over seven acres of land and farm machinery have been found," said the SP.

The junior scientist owns seven vehicles, including four SUVs and cars, a tractor costing around Rs 50 lakh.

Ill-gotten money

Cash Rs 30.30 lakh

Jewellery worth Rs 8.18 lakh

35 land/ property documents worth 3.82 cr

Four SUVs and cars, a tractor worth Rs 50 lakh

21 bank accounts, four insurance policies

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:41 PM IST