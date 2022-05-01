Bhopal: BJP, Congress lock horns over claim to 6 bridges in Narela assembly constituency

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ruling BJP and Opposition Congress have locked horns over the claim that six bridges have been constructed during their party’s rule in the stare.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang had recently said that grade separator at Prabhat crossroads in Narela Vidhan Sabha was sixth flyover completed during BJP rule. The grade separator will cost Rs 35 crore.

However, former minister and Congress leader PC Sharma said only Subhash Nagar railway overbridge was constructed in last 15 years of BJP rule. “Remaining bridges were constructed by Congress-led government,” he added.

Earlier, 4 flyovers were approved in Narela area while Chetak Bridge was widened. Traffic has already started on Subhash ROB constructed at Railway crossing.

The construction work on Nishatpura ROB is in progress and the construction of Aishbagh and Dwarka Nagar ROB will start soon. The construction of grade separator at Prabhat intersection will reduce the traffic pressure on Raisen Road from Prabhat intersection.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 06:47 PM IST