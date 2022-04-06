Mumbai: Central Railway to dismantle British era Sion road overbridge that links Dharavi, LBS Road and Eastern Express Highway

Central Railway is likely to dismantle British era Sion road overbridge ( ROB) which links Dharavi, LBS Road and Eastern Express Highway in June. Sion ROB is constructed in 1912. The tendering process for dismantling and reconstruction of this century-old ROB has already been completed.



Railway decided to reconstruct this ROB to pave the path for laying of the fifth and sixth lines between Parel-Kurla on Central Railway. The 5th and 6th lines will be laid on the west side of the existing tracks. In place of the existing two-span bridge, a new bridge will have only one span of around 51 meters, which will be able to accommodate 6 lines. Currently, only 4 lines pass through the existing ROB.

"Existing ROB has two-span one of around 15 meters and other is around 17 meters. For the additional two lines (5th and 6th line) we need at least 15 meters more space. Hence we decided to reconstruct the bridge with a 51-meter single span " said a CR official adding their once work will start we will complete the construction work above the railway track in 24 to 30 months.



The new bridge will be over 30 centimeter more heighted as compared to the existing ROB, which will also allow the railway to raise the track in future if needed to avoid flooding during monsoons.



When asked about the commencement of the work, an official said, "Traffic department of the city wants to divert traffic of Sion ROB on Dharavi ROB via 90 ft road and ready to give permission for dismantling of Sion ROB only after completion of ongoing drainage work on 90 ft road "



"In last co-ordination meeting ( held on March 24) BMC officials assured us to complete the ongoing drainage work of 90 ft road by May end, hence we are preparing for the commencement of the dismantle and reconstruction work from June," said an officer of CR who was present in that meeting.



The estimated cost of reconstruction of this ROB above the railway track is around Rs 25 crore including dismantling. Railway will undertake the work above the track. Similarly, BMC will undertake work on the approach roads outside the railway area, which will also cost around Rs 25 crore.



Asked about the shifting of utilities, a senior official of BMC said that the process of shifting utilities already started including the water pipeline.

Existing ROB was built in 1912 to accommodate 4 lines.. It has two spans - one is around 15 meter other is around 17 meters. Height from rail level is 5.1 meter



Praposed ROB will have single span of around 51 meter, can accommodate 6 tracks. The height from rail level will be 5.4 meter. Estimated cost of railway portion is around Rs 25 crore. The estimated cost of BMC area is also around Rs 25 crore.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:50 PM IST