Ensure release of 22 hostage MLAs: CM Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah amid political crisis

BHOPAL: Amid political crisis, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has shot a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah to ensure release of 22 Congress rebel MLAs that have been held hostage by the BJP.

Nath has also mentioned that governor has informed him that security of MLAs should be given to the CRPF. MLAs that have to be presented before the speaker should be given protection by the central forces, governor has informed.

“As a CM of Madhya Pradesh, it is my duty to provide security to all including the MLAs. I want to convince you that if these 22 MLAs are released by the Karnataka police, they will be provided security of highest order,” Nath has written. This will ensure that MLAs participate in assembly proceedings without any fear and put their side in front of speaker.

CM also stated that he had written to the governor about security issue of Congress MLAs. He had urged governor to seek support of central government for release of the hostage MLAs but there has been no outcome on it.

In the letter, CM has mentioned that it was an unprecedented situation where the BJP is demanding floor test when 22 Congress MLAs are being held hostage outside the state.

Citing involvement of the BJP, Nath wrote that the resignation letters of hostage MLAs was brought by BJP’s former minister Bhupendra Singh and MLAs. Moreover, father of a Congress MLA and state ministers were arrested and manhandled by Karnataka police when they went to meet the MLA son.

The stay of Congress MLAs in Bengaluru has been sponsored by the Karnataka BJP besides the flight arrangements