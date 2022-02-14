Ensure no rise in power tariff:Congress tells Madhya Pradesh government

BHOPAL: Congress has demanded the government to ensure that electricity tariff is not increased in the state as it would add to the woes of the people already in distress due to Covid-19.

Congress state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta told reporters that the MP Electricity Regulatory Commission is hearing a petition seeking increase in power tariff in the state.

The state government is mulling over increasing electricity tariff after the hearing, claimed Gupta.

People are facing financial crises due to the pandemic and many have lost their source of income and increasing electricity tariff in this distressing time will add to the woes of the public, he added.

The businessmen had to pay electricity bills even when their establishments were closed during the lockdown, he claimed.

Stating that the state government has power to use Section 108 of the Commission and suggest it to keep the tariff unchanged, Gupta said that under the provision the Commission is bound to accept the government’s suggestion.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:52 PM IST