Endless wait: Three years on, Kolar pipeline project far from completion in Bhopal

Underway for the last three years, the Rs 132 crore Kolar pipeline project is far from completion. The project aims at ensuring regular water supply to the area by replacing dilapidated water pipelines with new ones, however, for the residents the wait is not yet over. The inordinate delay is not only causing a lot of inconvenience to the people but also incurring huge revenue loss to Bhopal Municipal Corporation. The civic body has released over 120 crore – around 90 per cent of the total amount- for the project to lay down new pipelines in Kolar. The project had begun in 2017 but, till date there are no indications of the project reaching completion anytime soon. The delay is causing a revenue loss to the civic body and water scarcity to the residents.

It holds relevance due to frequent bursting of the old pipelines in Kolar area. On an average, the area sees nearly four instances of pipeline burst in a month thus affecting water supply to an area having a population of around 8 lakh.

On Saturday night, a feeder line of Kolar burst due to maintenance work the PWD is undertaking around Habibganj. This hit the water supply in areas linked with the Kolar project. This was the third incident of pipeline burst in Kolar in a span of 20 days. The bursting of the old pipelines has become a regular feature and a big headache for the BMC, which has to deploy man and other resources for the repair and maintenance.

Irregular water supply in the area is troubling residents for years. Pipeline burst on Saturday led to low pressure supply from 20 overhead tanks linked with the project. It affected water supply to dense areas like PGBT, Bhopal talkies, E-6 and others.