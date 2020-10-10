Bhopal: Teacher duped of Rs 1.25 lakh, fraudster booked

BHOPAL: The crime branch police on Saturday registered a case against a man who duped a woman teacher of Rs 1.25 lakh in the name of cancelling her transfer orders. The woman Rana Javed is a resident of Aishbagh area. She had come in contact with a man Ajam Ali who claimed to be a close associate of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The accused showed his photographs with politicians and also met her in front of minister Vishwas Sarang’s bungalow. To gain her confidence, he asked her to stay outside and wait till he returns after meeting Sarang. After coming out, he asked her to shell out Rs 1.25 lakh for cancellation of transfer order. Javed said the incident occurred in September 2019 when the accused took money from her. But she was not transferred. When she demanded her money back, the accused kept making excuses.

When he did not return the money even after one year, she lodged a complaint with police. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) crime branch Gopal Dhakad said accused is on the run. He said he had lied about his relations with big leaders to trap the victim.