Ease of commuting :After smart cycle, now Bhopal to get e-bike

The e-bike to be introduced in city soon | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The success of the app-based public bike sharing project in the state capital has prompted the authorities to introduce electric-bike on the same lines. Very soon one will see these eco-friendly smart App-based battery operated e-bikes running in the city. With a maximum speed of 25 km/hr, these e-bikes once fully charged will cover a distance of 40 km. The bikes have already arrived in the city and will be launched. The app-based electric bikes will be available on a pre-payment basis. To ride e-bike the person will have download the App on smartphone and make a payment of a certain amount for unlocking it.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner KVS Choudhary said that some electric-bikes have already arrived in the city. Talking to Free Press, the commissioner said like smart cycle, a separate pathway will be constructed for operation of e-bikes. Sharing the details of the public e-bike sharing project the commissioner said, “Bidder will purchase the e-bike and place it at the docking stand. It will be on the same lines as the smart cycle stand. A separate pathway for electric bikes will be constructed along the cycle track.” As of now, there are 100 docking stations for the app-based cycle in the city and equal number of stations will be added further after e-bikes are introduced, said sources in the Smart City office while talking to Free Press.

One can hire the electric bike from one docking station and leave it on another station, the vendor there will then replace its battery with a fully charged one, they added.