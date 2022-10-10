Bhopal: Bhopal, Jabalpur, Satna, Bina railway stations to be of international standard

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four railways stations in Madhya Pradesh - Jabalpur, Bhopal, Satna and Bina stations - will be redeveloped for which a detailed project report will be prepared soon. The redeveloped railway stations will be of international standard, railway officials said.

Work is underway to redevelop 199 railway stations in the country. Tenders have been floated for many of them. Their master plan and designs are being made.

Kota and Dakaniya Talav stations, which are under West Central Railway, will also be redeveloped. Tenders have been floated for Kota and Dakaniya Talav Station. Redevelopment work of Dakaniya Talav station will be completed in 24 months, that is, by October 2024 and redevelopment work of Kota railway station will be completed in 30 months, that is, by April 2025.

Facilities at redeveloped rly stations

* Each station will have a spacious roof plaza for retail space, cafeteria, entertainment with all passenger amenities at one place.

* Both sides of the city will be connected to the station with station buildings on either side of the railway track.

* Facilities like food court, waiting lounge, children's play area, space for local produce etc will also be available.

* The stations located within the city will have the same location as the city centre.

* Stations shall have adequate lighting, signboards, lifts, escalators to offer comfort to travelers.

* A master plan has been prepared for smooth movement of traffic with adequate parking facilities.

* There will be integration with other modes of transport like buses etc.

* Green building technology will be used. It will involve use of solar energy, water conservation, recycling. Adequate greenery will be ensured.

* Special facilities for disabled people.

* Railway stations will be developed on concept of Intelligent Buildings.

* There will be separate arrival, departure lounges besides clutter-free, fully covered platforms, improved surfaces.

* Railway stations will be secured by installing CCTV and access control system.