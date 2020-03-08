E-tendering scam in MP: EOW searching for computer lab to certify tampering

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing is now searching a government or a private computer lab to certify its allegations that e-tenders have been tampered.

The ongoing high political drama in the state, has put the department on toes, the state government wanted to complete the investigation as early as possible and also to nab some of the politician involved in the scam.

A year had passed but the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team has not given the report of five e-tenders in which the EOW has registered the FIR.

Sources informed that in November-December 2018, the team of CERT-In had taken the forensic images of the server. The images were stored in 9-10 hard disks which were purchased from the market and where handed over to the team.

When the EOW seized the hard disk, servers and other digital equipments and conducted the primary investigation, they found that from October 2017 to March 2018 in 42 tenders were tampered with.

The first report was given to EOW in February 2019 and on the basis of the report the EOW registered a case.

EOW is conducting the investigations related to the e-tender scam, till date the EOW had registered nine cases and in four cases the charge sheet is submitted in the respected Court.

EOW is waiting the remaining report of the six cases and also of the other cases of the scam from the CERT-In for around a year.

When the team had arrived in the year 2018, they had collected the whole forensic images of servers, hard disk and others were taken.

CERT-In has also given the report of three e-tenders in which were tampered. EOW have registered a case and also submitted the chargesheet into the Court.

Recently EOW director general Sushoban Banerjee reached the CERT-In office asking for the pending reports. The agency refused that they are having reports to investigate.

Reminders served by EOW to the CERT-In to submit the reports have gone unheeded. The team had taken the data twice for the investigation.

Now the EOW is planning to reach the other labs to speed up the investigation so they contacting the other government and private labs situated in Bangalore, Hyderabad and other places.

Tampering

In the primary investigation it is found the tenders of the water resources department, Jal Nigam, Smart City project of BMC Bhopal, Metro Rail, urban development department, MP road development corporation and of Narmada Valley Development Authority were tampered. The government wanted to register the case against the ministers of the departments in which the tampering is reported.