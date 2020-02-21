Bhopal: E-tender scam; EOW files second charge sheet

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing has filed the second charge sheet into the e-tender scam, on Thursday. The investigation agency is conducting investigation against the seven companies and had registered nine FIRs into the online e-tender tampering scam.
SP EOW Arun Mishra told Free Press that the second case has been registered against the Sortiha Velji Ratna Company Gujarat and its director Haresh Sorthia and others in which the company had participated in the tender and had obtained the tender by tampering the documents.
The company had got the ender of Rs 15.10 crore of the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) with the help of the Osmo Software Company Bhopal including the Antrance IT Solution Company Bangalore.
The company had to construct the 12-D type bungalows and 20-F-type bungalows for the judiciary staff at Shayamla Hills in Bhopal.
Earlier the same company had obtained the tender of water resources department for Rs 116 crore with the help of Osmo directors and the middle man Manish Khare. The charge sheet has been submitted in the Court against them.
Three directors of Osmo Vinay Choudhary, Varun Chaturvedi, and Sumit Golwalkar, the director of Antrance company Manohar MN and the middleman Manish Khare, government officials Nand Kishor Bhramhe were arrested in the case. These people are also accused in the second charge sheet.
In the investigation it is found that the tender document was tampered with the help of Manish Khare. The digital signature was prepared by the Osmo Company and was accessed by Manish Khare and the server of Antrance was used in the tampering.
