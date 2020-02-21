Bhopal: E-tender scam; EOW files second charge sheet

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing has filed the second charge sheet into the e-tender scam, on Thursday. The investigation agency is conducting investigation against the seven companies and had registered nine FIRs into the online e-tender tampering scam.

SP EOW Arun Mishra told Free Press that the second case has been registered against the Sortiha Velji Ratna Company Gujarat and its director Haresh Sorthia and others in which the company had participated in the tender and had obtained the tender by tampering the documents.

The company had got the ender of Rs 15.10 crore of the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) with the help of the Osmo Software Company Bhopal including the Antrance IT Solution Company Bangalore.