Bhopal: Kamal Nath-led govt under pressure from within

Singh said Rambai had made a false statement against him. He urged Rambai to issue a denial else he would file a case against her.

On Wednesday, Rambai alleged that, terminating the services of the computer operators in the cooperatives department, some other people would be appointed and money would be taken from them.

Ramabai’s statement made the minister hot under the collar. Since the budget session is at hand, Nath told ministers and officers to pay special attention to the legislators. Singh, however, made all efforts to make Ramabai’s blood boil.

A few days ago, Singh announced that government’s ‘Tirthadarshan’ scheme would be shut. The statement caused a lot of embarrassment to the government.

Singh has also opposed the government’s plan to enhance the retirement age of the state employees.

Other than Singh, several ministers have embarrassed the government. In trying to hog the limelight in media, the ministers are making such statements as are causing disgrace to the government.

The statements of the ministers like Pradyumnya Singh Tomar and Jitu Patwari have already kicked up a row.

To prevent ministers from making unnecessary statements, Nath had authorized five ministers to do media briefings.

Nevertheless, that failed to rein in the motor-mouth ministers who are out to embarrass the government.