 Drones Made By MP's Satna Boy Pass Test At Army Camp
Drones Made By MP's Satna Boy Pass Test At Army Camp

The drones passed the test on the campus of 609 EME Battalion, Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 12:34 AM IST
Drones Made By MP's Satna Boy Pass Test At Army Camp

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of the Kitaha area in the Satna district, Anshuman Shukla, has made two drones for the Indian Army to destroy the enemy. The drones passed the test on the campus of 609 EME Battalion, Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh. 

Now, Anshuman is working on increasing their range. Besides Shukla, his two friends, Abhijit Patel and Akhilesh Singh Rathore, are also involved in the project.

The Government of India has said Operation Sindoor is underway. The manufacturing of these drones is part of Operation Sindoor. One of the drones has been made to attack the enemies, and the other is for estimating the losses.

Son of a contractor, Anil Shukla, Anshuman got the idea of making a drone from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Anshuman is doing BE (mechanical) at the Institute of Engineering Technology, Indore. Anshuman and his friends handed over the project to Lieutenant Colonel of 609 Battalion, Nitin Verma. They completed the project from August 10 to September 5. They stayed at the army camp to complete the work.

Both drones are equipped with the modern system. SIM cards have been installed in both of them, and they can be activated from any part of the world with the help of short message service. Their maximum range is 20 km, but the range of present drones is just 5 km.

Its velocity is 180 km an hour, Anshuman said, adding that after ruining the enemies, the drone will also destroy. But the surveillance drone is fitted with a night vision camera, which will be used to estimate the damage done to the enemies.

Both drones are of portable design and light in weight. A sum of Rs 3 lakh has been spent on the project.

As the drones will take off from 100-200 metres, they will not come within the range of radar.

The drones will fly 400 metres above the land. A drone can carry 2-4 kg of explosives. 

