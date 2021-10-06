Drive against adulteration: Rs 4 lakh fine slapped on 12 outlets selling soiled eatables in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The district administration imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on 12 firms/traders for selling adulterated items on Wednesday. Food and dairy samples collected from outlets were found to be of sub-standard quality and following which the action was initiated against the offenders.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Dilip Yadav imposed fine on shopkeepers, grocery store owners and eatery over adulteration. The food safety officials had collected samples from these firms earlier which during the testing were found to be below quality. Cases have also been registered against the offenders.

The firms which were fined on the day include PP food lounge, Lokesh Kawadkar and Swami of Barkhedi Kalan, Amit Grih Udyog, Amait Lalwani of Govindpura, Avinash Batra And Ajit Batra of industrial area, Rajshri mawa bhandar ewam dairy firms at Mangalwara, Kukreja brothers including Anil Kumar Kukreja of Chola road, Dilip Kukreja of Kali Parade, Bhagchand Murjani of Nitin Grih Udyog Govindpura, Hotel Silver inn, Nitin Yadav and Pradeep Shukla of Ashoka Garden, Guru Kripa Masala chakki, Tejendrapal Singh of New Kabakhana, Jai Mata Di masala pisai Kendra, Anand Kumar Pardasani of Bairagarh, Rambabu Sahu of Ramu restaurant and Priti milk dairy in Berasia.

All these traders were found to be selling adulterated products and samples were seized and examined from their outlets.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:24 PM IST