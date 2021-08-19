Distance no deterrent: MP people drive to Maharashtra to get Sputnik shot

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Unavailability of much sought-after Sputnik V in home state has made people look beyond borders. Desperately looking for Russian Covid-19 vaccine, the people in Madhya Pradesh are driving down to Maharashtra for shot as the foreign vaccine is in short supply here, said doctors.

Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which has an efficacy percentage of more than 90 per cent, has attracted tremendous response from the public. Shortest duration of 21 days between the two doses is said to be the prime reason for people going for Sputnik V even as Covaxin and Covishield are available at various vaccination centres in the state capital. Double advantage of ongoing treatment and vaccination at the same centre is also driving the demand, doctors added.

The Russian vaccine is only available at private hospitals and that too with very few ones. Currently, none of the private-run medical facilities in the state capital has Sputnik V. Initially, the vaccine was available at private hospitals under exclusive tie-ups with corporates for their employees and those of Dr Reddy’s which has the marketing and distribution rights for Sputnik V in India.

Only Covishield & Covaxin at govt centers: Government is not supplying Sputnik vaccine to any of its vaccination centres. Only Private hospitals administering Russian vaccine shots. We only offer Covishield and Covaxin to beneficiaries.” Dr Santosh Shukla, State immunization officer

In Bhopal, Sputnik Vaccine was available at Noble Hospital, Misrod Road but it has run out of stock. According to doctors, the hospital has been receiving regular inquiries about the Sputnik availability which is currently out of stock. People will be informed as and when it is available.

According to doctors, many patients from Madhya Pradesh drove to Maharashtra to take their first dose of Sputnik V. After 21 days they will have to visit the neighbouring state again to get the second shot again for the second dose, but it is no deterrent. The hospitals in Maharashtra have a good number of online bookings and they get filled instantly, said medicos.

