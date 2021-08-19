Bhopal: BJD MP from Odisha, his wife and son booked for dowry harassment and domestic violence

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliament member from Odisha, Bhartruhari Mahtal along with his son and wife has been booked for dowry harassment, domestic violence and other relevant sections of IPC, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered at woman police station in Bhopal late Wednesday night.

According to police, Mehtab’s daughter-in-law Sakshi, 34, filed a complaint against her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Sakshi, a resident of Gwalior, claimed in her complaint to police that her parents paid Rs 1.5 crore as dowry and spent over Rs 1 crore on the wedding.

“She got married to Lokranjan Mahtab in 2016. The couple lived together for a year. The victim said that she was being tortured by her in-laws and husband, therefore she returned to her parents. She also approached the court. Despite the court instruction to allow the victim to stay home in Delhi, Lokranjan and his family didn’t allow her. She made several efforts to stay with them but they refused to accept her until her parents paid more dowry,” said a police officer.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Ankti Jaiswal said the victim lodged a complaint on August 16. “She claimed she was being tortured at in-laws house in Cuttak. A case has been registered following her complaint. The investigation into the matter is on,” he said.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 02:09 PM IST