Did Kamal Nath government deliver? introspection in Congress

BHOPAL: As Kamal Nath announced his resignation claiming that Congress will bounce back and return, deliberations were on whether Kamal Nath government really delivered during its 15-month existence.

Even Congress MLAs believe that the ‘work’ done by Kamal Nath did not reach ground level. The biggest promise that brought Congress to power was farm loan waiver. However, most farmers remained unaffected.

“Only some farmers owing small loans got the benefit. Huge chunk of farmers remained bereft of the scheme,” admitted a MLA. Loan waiver scheme became victim of technicalities of rules and regulations, he added.

Nath had said before tendering his resignation that loan of 20 lakh farmers from across the state was waived off in first phase of the scheme. Process was on to waive off loans of 7.5 lakh farmers in the second leg.

Similarly, CM Yuva Swabhiman Yojana failed miserably. Hundreds of youth registered with the urban administration department hoping that they will get jobs or job allowance of Rs 4,000 per month.

They were engaged in miscellaneous work like collecting water bills and property tax for few months but they didn’t get the promised honorarium. Rather many of them had to come to state capital demanding their dues. The scheme backfired on the government and youth lost trust in Kamal Nath government.

Hundreds of couples who had tied nuptial knot under CM Kanyadan Yojna too, ended up frustrated with Nath government. CM had doubled the financial aid to Rs 51,000 for couples getting married under the scheme. Most of them haven’t received the benefit till date citing budgetary constraints.

The guest scholars who are protesting for more than 100 days too haven’t been regularised despite promises made in Congress’s election manifesto.

“Government could have easily done it by creating about 600 super numerary cadre posts. That would not have affected government’s financial health much but would have helped about 5,000 families,” said guest scholars’ association president Devraj Singh.

The excise policy and sand (mineral) policy too was meant to benefit handful of people while small contractors were left in lurch.

“Had Kamal Nath government delivered, we could have been confident of forming the government again after by-election,” commented a Congress MLA and former minister.